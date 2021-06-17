Advertisement

Greenville police sergeant’s body escorted to Nash County funeral home

Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department.
Sgt. Tim "Mac" McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than a dozen police vehicles this morning escorted the body of Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney to a Nashville funeral home.

McInerney died in a fire at his home Saturday morning. The Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains found in the home late Wednesday afternoon.

McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department, with much of his career spent in the department’s Special Investigations Unit.

Sgt. Tim "Mac" McInerney
Sgt. Tim "Mac" McInerney

Officials say a fire broke out at the police sergeant’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden Saturday morning.

The SBI continues to investigate the cause of that fire.

A line of police vehicles representing police agencies from throughout Pitt County took part in escorting McInerney’s body from Vidant Medical Center to Nashville.

A private funeral for the sergeant will be held Friday at Open Door Church in Winterville.

