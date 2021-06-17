ENC Dr. and state health experts warn nonvaccinated people of new Delta variant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A more dangerous COVID-19 variant has spread across the country and has hit us here in North Carolina.

Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the variant as a “variant of concern” because it’s said to spread faster than any other variant.

A Professor of Medicine at the Brody School of Medicine said roughly 50% of the population is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and that 50% should be worried about this new variant.

“For those folks who don’t think this is serious, they are dead wrong. And I mean that literally people are going to die from this and the people that are going to die are the people that are not vaccinated.”

The new COVID-19 Delta variant is in nearly 70 countries, becoming the predominant strain in many of these places.

Health experts say the Delta variant is spread more easily than the Alpha variant.

Dr. Paul Cook, the Professor of Medicine at Brody School of Medicine says if you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to worry. But if you aren’t, now is the time to get the vaccine because the COVID-19 vaccines we have available now appear to be very effective against the Delta variant.

Dr. Cook said if you have a virus that’s able to replicate like this one is in unvaccinated individuals, you will get variant strains because of the replications.

“The estimates are it’s about more than 60% more easily transmitted from person to person so that’s a big concern for unvaccinated people that the same types of exposures that might not have led to an infection with the variants that we have right now will lead to infection with the variant that is more easily transmitted.”

State epidemiologist, Dr. Zack Moore says nationally, the Delta strain took up 3% of cases back in May. Now, it’s responsible for 10% and it’s not even July.

Health experts said this virus will continue to mutate and we will keep seeing new strains pop up and the only way to stop this or slow this down is for more people to get the vaccine.

They also say you’re more likely to have a serious illness and require hospitalization if you are to contract the Delta variant.

