ECU’s Sommer Knight enjoys record-setting pole vault performance alongside coach

ECU Sommer Knight and Brie Berkowitz
ECU Sommer Knight and Brie Berkowitz(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Last week, ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight finished in a tie for third place at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. In doing so, the junior nursing major became just the third Pirate in program history to be named First-Team All-American.

Knight was calm, cool and collected last Thursday.

The St. George, S.C. native broke not just the ECU record but also her own personal record by clearing 4.35 meters.

However, it’s the picture captured below showing ECU assistant coach Brie Berkowitz embracing Knight after setting a new personal record that is capturing the heart of Pirate Nation.

Just an incredible moment between student-athlete and coach they won’t soon forget.

“I love it,” said Knight in an interview Wednesday with WITN Sports. “It just perfectly pictures our emotions. Every time I PR, I go and hug Coach Brie, so we have multiple pictures like that, but that one is really special to me just because of where it happened.”

“Just to see somebody who comes out here everyday and pours her heart and soul into what she does and works tirelessly,” added Berkowitz. “For all that hard work to come to fruition is honestly a coaches dream, so I just couldn’t have been more excited for Sommer.”

