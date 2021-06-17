Advertisement

DO YOU KNOW US? Photos released in Grimesland sweepstakes robbery

These two men are suspects in the robbery of a sweepstakes business.
These two men are suspects in the robbery of a sweepstakes business.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies on Thursday released surveillance photos of two men who they say robbed a sweepstakes business last week.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says G Sweepstakes on Highway 33 was held up around 9:30 p.m. on June 7th.

A large amount of cash was taken, according to deputies. One of the robbers claimed to have a gun, though no weapon was shown during the holdup.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department.
Greenville police sergeant’s body escorted to Nash County funeral home
Governor gives Wilson man pardon of innocence
Robert Edwards
Greenville man subject of Silver Alert found dead
Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
Arce-Cazares | Barrientos-Ochoa| Rocha-Cabrera
18 kilos of meth seized after chase in Nash County

Latest News

"Dancin Outlaw' caught this blue marlin Thursday morning.
BIG ROCK: ‘Dancin Outlaw’ snags 419.3-pound blue marlin; 2 more boats coming in
Jeremy Nichols
DEPUTIES: Man tells grandfather he was kidnapped to cover drug debt
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mercury set to rise rapidly over the next two days
Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department.
Greenville police sergeant’s body escorted to Nash County funeral home