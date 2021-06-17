DO YOU KNOW US? Photos released in Grimesland sweepstakes robbery

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies on Thursday released surveillance photos of two men who they say robbed a sweepstakes business last week.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says G Sweepstakes on Highway 33 was held up around 9:30 p.m. on June 7th.

A large amount of cash was taken, according to deputies. One of the robbers claimed to have a gun, though no weapon was shown during the holdup.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

