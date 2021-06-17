DEPUTIES: Man tells grandfather he was kidnapped to cover drug debt

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of trying to extort money from his grandfather by telling him he had been kidnapped.

Jeremy Nichols, of Grimesland, is charged with extortion and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

Pitt County deputies say early Thursday morning they got a report of a kidnapping in Grimesland.

The man told deputies that his 34-year-old grandson had been kidnapped and they were demanding a ransom be paid or Nichols would be killed.

The grandfather had talked to his grandson on the phone, and Nichols asked him to pay the ransom, deputies said.

Detectives eventually were able to locate Nichols, who had returned to his grandparent’s home unharmed. They learned it was all a hoax that Nichols and a drug dealer created to get the grandfather to pay a debt the grandson owed to the dealer.

Nichols was jailed on a $175,000 secured bond.

