Cove City couple charged with trafficking met after raid

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A search last week of a home in the Cove City area of Craven County netted deputies two arrests.

Last Thursday, deputies raided the home on Davis Road and found meth, Schedule VI controlled substance, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Traci Stanberry, 32, and Rodney Ormond, 35, have been charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, and felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Ormond was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce helped with the investigation while the two remain in jail.

