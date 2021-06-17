Advertisement

Big Rock Day 4: 235 boats out on the water

‘Natural’ remains on the top of the leaderboard after reeling in a 521.6-pound blue marlin Tuesday.
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock(WITN Sports)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly all of the boats competing in this year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament are out on the water for the fourth day of fishing.

Tournament organizers say 235 boats are out on the water Thursday, with 35 boats taking a lay day. A majority of the boats are fishing on the east side of the gulf stream.

On Wednesday, no crews boated a big blue marlin. ‘Natural’ remains on the top of the leaderboard after reeling in a 521.6-pound blue marlin Tuesday.

This year, a total of 270 boats are participating and the top prize could reach $1.6 million.

