WITN Sports Spotlight: C.J. Struyk

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on former West Carteret and ECU football standout and current Big Rock participant C.J. Struyk!

Struyk played his high school football at West Carteret before competing for the ECU Pirates from 2011-2014.

He annually participates in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament with his family.

In 2016, Struyk and the rest of his team aboard ‘Piracy’ reeled in a 558.8-pound marlin.

In 2019, Struyk and company caught a 461-pound marlin.

‘Piracy’ is competing again this year, but as of Wednesday, they had yet to haul in a big blue.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

