Western drought could impact price you pay at the store

By Hannah Jeffries
Updated: 57 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Scorching temperatures in the western part of our nation are bringing heat to our pocketbooks. “The imbalance of the supply and demand will only drive the price higher,” said the Chair of ECU’s Economics Department, Professor Haiyong Liu.

Wildfires and drought conditions are consuming many places on the west coast. “Without water the crops are not gonna grow. They’re not going to be reproductive, they’re not going to reproduce,” said James Sprunt Community College Agriculture Instructor, Star Jackson.

This situation is putting many farmers, especially ones who export goods to states east of them in a tough spot. “Farmers are constantly having to play, you know, a game with mother nature if you will,” said Jackson.

With a lack of resources farmers are having to up the cost of their goods in an economy that’s already trying to make a comeback. “This drought it just basically adds the hurt to this inflation concern,” said Liu.

To save some money Liu recommends finding substitutes for pricy products locally. “We can go to the farmers market and consume more local produce.”

