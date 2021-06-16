Vidant Health prepares for emergency, disaster response

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In the first month of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Vidant Health showcased equipment that can help in emergency and disaster responses.

The health system featured a medical ambulance bus and communications truck at the COVID-19 testing site on Stantonsburg Rd. and Wellness Drive on Wednesday.

The medical ambulance bus can hold up to 20 stretchers, or 25 seated people. It can be used to evacuate staff and residents in nursing homes, for example, or take less critically injured patients to a hospital in a mass casualty incident.

“I think technology such as the bus and the communications unit allows us to respond more quickly and more efficiently in our operations,” Eastern Healthcare Preparedness Coalition’s Chris Starbuck said. “For example, our field communications kit. If we deploy out and set up our field hospital it would supply all of our internet capabilities, our phone capabilities, our radio capabilities, so that we can interact with the locals and the stakeholders. The bus, for example, allows us to help with mass evacuation of the coast, should there be a large category hurricane threat.”

The vehicles were parked alongside a display of a hurricane preparedness kit.

“Hurricane preparedness kit should be in place pretty much year-round,” Starbuck said. “The purpose behind the hurricane kit is that help is coming, but it may be delayed. So, fortunately, here in Eastern North Carolina, Healthcare Coalition and Vidant Health has resources they can get out quickly, it just depends on how quickly the access to you is made available.”

From important documents to non-perishable food and water, the list of at least 25 recommended items is essential for when you’re sheltering in place during widespread outages.

Starbuck said the kit should prepare you for seven days at home, two to three days in your car, and one to two days at work.

The list included PPE, such as masks and hand sanitizer. Starbuck said sheltering large crowds was a challenge last year due to the pandemic, but now officials are better prepared.

Teams may be ready in emergencies or disasters but without preparing, the situation could be worse for residents.

“Any type of disaster, whether it’s a utility outage, transportation issues, it’s a weather event or a man-made event, we may be cut off from supplies,” Starbuck said. “So we need to have those supplies on hand before they run out.”

