Teen honored for saving lives in Kinston

By Dave Jordan
Updated: 3 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A local hero was recognized Tuesday night during the Kinston City Council meeting.

Zachary Grady, 18-years-old, was presented the Kinston Citizen Honor Award after he saved the lives of a father and daughter who fell into the Neuse River last week.

Grady was also given a Challenge Coin from the police and fire departments for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Grady was at the Neuseway Nature Center when he heard splashing in the water. He quickly jumped in to save the father and daughter, without any hesitation.

