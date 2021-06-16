Second arrest made in Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been arrested in the murder of a 53-year-old man in Rocky Mount.

Police say 19-year-old Shyheem Smith has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Derrick Bryant.

Bryant was found dead on Park Avenue on Jun. 11. Smith was arrested Tuesday and is in the Edgecombe County Jail under no bond.

Police say 19-year-old Anthony Horne was arrested on Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder, along with conspiracy to commit robbery.

