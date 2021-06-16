Residents gather in Craven County to protest critical race theory

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Another protest took place in Craven County Tuesday opposing critical race theory.

A group of about 40 people gathered at the corner of Craven and Pollock Street saying they oppose the critical race theory or CRT, being taught in public schools.

They say they want to raise awareness for parents and citizens about the dangers they say are associated with CRT.

Many educators describe CRT as a decades-old academic concept, that highlights how race influences all aspects of society and how past inequities continue to shape policies.

Protesters say they want to encourage the NC State Senate to vote on HB 324 against CRT which was passed by the House last month.

Republicans have moved a bill forward that limits the use of critical race theory in public schools.

