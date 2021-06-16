Advertisement

Police officer shoots, kills man after chase in Gaston County

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.(Sky3 | WBTV)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER CITY (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after being shot by a police officer trying to serve a warrant.

The Gaston Gazette reports Gaston County Police Chief Joe Ramey said Wednesday that Bessemer City police went to an address to serve warrants on an individual. Ramey says a foot chase began and continued for approximately two blocks to an area near a cemetery.

The chief says the man was shot in an area between two homes and was taken to a hospital where he died. Police haven’t identified the man or said whether he was armed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ wins Fabulous Fisherman prize
Robert Edwards
Greenville man subject of Silver Alert found dead
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Tim McInerney's daughter.
GoFundMe set up for daughter of Greenville police sgt. presumed dead in house fire
AUDIT: Former superintendent spent $45K in “unallowed and questionable expenses”

Latest News

'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 3: No blue marlins caught despite 147 boats on the water
Governor gives Wilson man pardon of innocence
Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate North Carolina abortion ban
STUDY: Cape Lookout visitors spent nearly $22 million last year