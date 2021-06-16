Advertisement

Pitt County Animal Shelter to host cat adoption event(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This Saturday is Caturday﻿ at a local animal shelter.

The Pitt County Animal Shelter is hosting a special Caturday adoption party this Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the shelter on County Home Road in Greenville.

Staff members say the shelter is at full capacity for cats and kittens and nearly two dozen are up for adoption.

No applications are required to adopt this Saturday only. Adult cats are free to a good home. Kittens are spayed, neutered, and vaccinated and the adoption fee is $85.00.

Shelter employee Kelli Young says cats make great companions are easy for anyone to care for. “Cats are low maintenance. They just want a place to hang out in your home, and a soft couch to sleep on really.”

Only cats and kittens will be available this Caturday.

You can contact the shelter during normal hours if you’re interested in adopting a dog.

