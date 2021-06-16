Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Griffon

Griffin is an American bulldog/ husky mix.(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A familiar face at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is once again looking for his forever home.

Griffin, an American bulldog/ husky mix, was adopted as a puppy, but sadly returned to the shelter at 8-months old.

Volunteers say he is an all around great pup, but he can be a bit nervous at times. They think with the proper love and patience, he will blossom.

Griffon knows some basic commands and is learning to walk on a leash. They say he does well with kids, but they do not recommend he be adopted into a home with other animals at this time.

If you’re interested in Griffon or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

