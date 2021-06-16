Advertisement

One teen arrested in Elizabeth City murder, search for another continues

Kiya White and Michael Lino
Kiya White and Michael Lino(Elizabeth City Police)
By Dave Jordan
Updated: 5 hours ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -One teen has been arrested and charged with murder while police continue to search for another in a shooting that left one man dead.

Elizabeth City Police say 18-year-old Kiya White of Barco was arrested Tuesday by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

She’s charged with murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Daquan Mercer last week in Elizabeth City.

Police are still looking for 19-year-old Michael Lino of Elizabeth City. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to the murder charge, Lino is also wanted for shooting and injuring another person, who was treated and released for her injuries.

White is in the Albemarle District Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

