NCDHHS expands home testing COVID Program

Pixel home test kits
Pixel home test kits(Pixel)
By Dave Jordan
Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the state is expanding availability of its at-home COVID-19 test collection.

Any North Carolina resident may receive a Pixel by Labcorp® COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit that is shipped overnight directly to their homes at no cost. Tests can be used on people age 2 and up.

Residents 18 and older can request a test collection kit for themselves online or through several community partner organizations. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a test collection kit for those aged 2-17.

Results are typically provided within 24 to 48 hours after the lab receives the specimen. Once processed, test results are accessed by the individual via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

For symptomatic individuals who have difficulty accessing the internet or need further assistance, a Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit may also be offered through home delivery by one of several local disability service partners. Current partners in the east include Martin Enterprises in Martin County.

As more partners are added, they will be listed at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/covid-19-test-home-collection-kit-program.

Visit www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc to learn more about the program, view frequently asked questions and request a test kit. Supplies may be limited.

