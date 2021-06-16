National Weather Service surveys damage after severe thunderstorm in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A severe thunderstorm left behind damaged buildings and ruined crops across Jones County Tuesday. The National Weather Service surveyed the area Wednesday.

Manley Bright watched it all happen.

“It sounded like cannons going off from the ground,” said Bright. “The whole west of here, the clouds were black. It was really scary and dangerous looking.”

A tree was uprooted in Bright’s front yard. It blocked the road and cut off power for his entire block. It has since been cleared and power has been restored to everyone in the area who lost it.

Across the area, siding and roofs were ripped off of buildings and an estimated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crops were destroyed.

An official report has not yet been released from the National Weather Service, but a surveyor said evidence pointed toward a microburst, not a tornado.

“There’s really two things we look for. Number one: What was damaged? What type of building was it? What type of trees, crop damage,” said NWS Warning Coordinator Erik Heden. “That will determine what the wind speed is. And then the second thing we look at is the pattern of the damage. Was it caused by a tornado or was it caused by a microburst? Those two things are separate, you can have a lot of damage and it not be a tornado.”

The storms are similar in wind speeds, but a tornado produces damage caused by winds spinning in different directions for longer distances.

The storm left neighbors in its path to clean up the mess and lost crops that they estimate will take years to recover from.

