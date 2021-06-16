Study shows Cape Lookout contributed nearly $22 million in economic benefits

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A report from the National Park Service shows that over 488,000 Cape Lookout National Seashore visitors spent $21,905,000 in the local communities last year.

Cape Lookout National Seashore says that this spending supported 304 jobs in the area and created $23,491,000 in economic benefits.

“We were able to keep most of the park open and functioning throughout the worst of the pandemic last year. Cape Lookout offered a refuge and a place for recharging for many visitors and continued to support our local economy when it was needed the most.”

The data about the Cape Lookout National Seashore was part of an analysis by economists with the Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey and said the report showed $14.5 billion of spending by more than 237 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park.

