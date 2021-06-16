Advertisement

Study shows Cape Lookout contributed nearly $22 million in economic benefits

(WITN)
By Jon Sarver Jr.
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A report from the National Park Service shows that over 488,000 Cape Lookout National Seashore visitors spent $21,905,000 in the local communities last year.

Cape Lookout National Seashore says that this spending supported 304 jobs in the area and created $23,491,000 in economic benefits.

The data about the Cape Lookout National Seashore was part of an analysis by economists with the Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey and said the report showed $14.5 billion of spending by more than 237 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ wins Fabulous Fisherman prize
Robert Edwards
Greenville man subject of Silver Alert found dead
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Tim McInerney's daughter.
GoFundMe set up for daughter of Greenville police sgt. presumed dead in house fire
AUDIT: Former superintendent spent $45K in “unallowed and questionable expenses”

Latest News

Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate North Carolina abortion ban
Arce-Cazares | Barrientos-Ochoa| Rocha-Cabrera
18 kilos of meth seized after chase in Nash County
$10 Million Colossal Cash
$1,000,000 scratch off lottery ticket sold in Roanoke Rapids
Police say 19-year-old Shyheem Smith has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Second arrest made in Rocky Mount homicide