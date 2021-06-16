Advertisement

Man with guns in car on UNC-Chapel Hill campus arrested

UNC-Chapel Hill
UNC-Chapel Hill(UNC-CH)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Police at a North Carolina university arrested a man who a security officer found on campus sleeping inside a car with multiple firearms.

News outlets report police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill charged 39-year-old Joseph Radomski of Burlington with felony possession of weapons on school property.

A police report shows Radomski had a semi-automatic rifle, a bolt action rifle, four other firearms, at least 17 rounds of ammunition in his car, plus a knife and a machete.

According to the school, a UNC Hospitals security officer found Radomski early Tuesday morning. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

