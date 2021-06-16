Human skull found at construction site in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A human skull was found at a construction site in Wake County on Wednesday afternoon.

Garner Police Captain Lorie Smith said crews were clearing land for a construction project in the woods near Rock Quarry and Old Baucom Roads when the remains were found, according to WRAL.

“Right now, we have a skull,” said Smith. “We are actively working to locate any additional remains.”

Cadaver dogs were brought to the site to help search for any additional remains.

“We’re coordinating resources to come in and help us locate or identity any additional remains that may be out there,” said Smith. “This is an ongoing investigation. We are in the preliminary stages with limited information.”

Chase Mitchiner, who lives near where the skull was found, said it’s troubling to hear about.

“I don’t want to get in the middle of anything, [but] obviously you’re kind of curious when this stuff happends,” said Mitchiner.

Smith said police did not have any reason to believe there’s any ongoing threat to the public.

“It kind of creates a curiosity in your mind,” said Mitchiner.

Police said while it’s too early to determine an identify, they are looking into missing person cases.

The construction site where crews were working is a Raleigh address, but Garner police responded because the town voluntarily annexed it at the request of the developer.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.