Greenville police confirm police sergeant died in house fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police late Wednesday confirmed that one of their own died early Saturday morning in a house fire.

Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department, with much of his career spent in the department’s Special Investigations Unit.

Officials say a fire broke out at McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden Saturday morning. Authorities believed the body found inside belonged to McInerney, but they were waiting on a positive identification from the medical examiner’s office.

The SBI continues to investigate the cause of that fire.

Police said they plan to escort McInerney’s remains from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office to Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday. The route will leave Vidant Medical Center via 5th Street to Memorial Drive, and then north on Memorial onto U.S. 64 West to Nashville.

A private funeral for the sergeant will be held Friday at Open Door Church in Winterville.

