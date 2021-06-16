Advertisement

Greenville police confirm police sergeant died in house fire

Sgt. Tim "Mac" McInerney
Sgt. Tim "Mac" McInerney(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police late Wednesday confirmed that one of their own died early Saturday morning in a house fire.

Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney was a 26-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department, with much of his career spent in the department’s Special Investigations Unit.

Officials say a fire broke out at McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden Saturday morning. Authorities believed the body found inside belonged to McInerney, but they were waiting on a positive identification from the medical examiner’s office.

The SBI continues to investigate the cause of that fire.

Police said they plan to escort McInerney’s remains from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office to Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday. The route will leave Vidant Medical Center via 5th Street to Memorial Drive, and then north on Memorial onto U.S. 64 West to Nashville.

A private funeral for the sergeant will be held Friday at Open Door Church in Winterville.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ wins Fabulous Fisherman prize
Robert Edwards
Greenville man subject of Silver Alert found dead
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Tim McInerney's daughter.
GoFundMe set up for daughter of Greenville police sgt. presumed dead in house fire
AUDIT: Former superintendent spent $45K in “unallowed and questionable expenses”

Latest News

This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Pixel home test kits
NCDHHS expands home testing COVID Program
Vidant Health featured a medical ambulance bus and communications truck on Wednesday for...
Vidant Health prepares for emergency, disaster response
A tree uprooted in front of Manley Bright's Jones County home.
National Weather Service surveys damage after severe thunderstorm in Jones County
Climate change may have effects on weather patterns.
UNC Marine Sciences professor: Climate change could cause more severe weather patterns