Advertisement

Get COVID vaccine and free admission to NC Aquarium at PKS

Get COVID vaccine and free admission to aquarium
Get COVID vaccine and free admission to aquarium(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern Carolina health department and an aquarium are teaming up on Wednesday with the hopes of encouraging those who still haven’t gotten their COVID-19 vaccine to roll up their sleeves.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will be hosting a vaccine clinic with the Carteret County Health Department.

The clinic is giving out the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot. Officials say anyone 18 and older can get their inoculation and no appointment is required.

As part of the event, if you get your shot, the aquarium is offering free admission.

Health care officials say they are hoping this incentive will be enough to bring people out.

The vaccine clinic will run until 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 1: ‘Following Seas’ tops leaderboard

Latest News

'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ wins Fabulous Fisherman prize
Pitt County Animal Shelter to host cat adoption event
Pitt County Animal Shelter to host cat adoption event
A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
Robert Edwards
Greenville man subject of Silver Alert found dead