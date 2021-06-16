Get COVID vaccine and free admission to NC Aquarium at PKS

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern Carolina health department and an aquarium are teaming up on Wednesday with the hopes of encouraging those who still haven’t gotten their COVID-19 vaccine to roll up their sleeves.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will be hosting a vaccine clinic with the Carteret County Health Department.

The clinic is giving out the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot. Officials say anyone 18 and older can get their inoculation and no appointment is required.

As part of the event, if you get your shot, the aquarium is offering free admission.

Health care officials say they are hoping this incentive will be enough to bring people out.

The vaccine clinic will run until 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.