EmeraldFest to kickoff next week in Emerald Isle

EmeraldFest
EmeraldFest(The Town of Emerald Isle)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2021 EmeraldFest Summer Concert Series is set to begin next week.

The Summerlong event will kick off Thursday June 24 at the Western Ocean Regional Access on Islander Drive.

The series will take place each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The outdoor concerts are free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Organizers as concertgoers to not bring alcohol to this event.

For a full schedule of performers, click here

