Big Rock Day 3: 158 boats on the water Wednesday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - More than 100 boats are taking a lay day Wednesday, with 158 boats out on the water hoping to reel in a blue marlin.

As of Wednesday morning, ‘Natural’ sits on top of the leaderboard. The crew hooked a 521.6-pound blue marlin Tuesday morning, taking home the Fabulous Fisherman prize for being the first crew to boat a blue marlin more than 500 pounds. This year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize brings in $828,750.

The crew aboard ‘Natural’ is taking a lay day Wednesday after Tuesday’s success. Boats can only participate four of the six days of the tournament.

‘Following Seas’ is now at number two with a 448.8-pound catch.

This year, a total of 270 boats are participating.

