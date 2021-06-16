Advertisement

Aces for Autism to host event for parents, caregivers

By WITN Web Team
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Aces for Autism North Carolina Child Development Center is hosting an event to give parents a night out.

“Mom and Dad’s Night Out!” is scheduled for June 29th at 6:15 p.m., and due to an overwhelming response, Aces for Autism is now working to secure a larger location for the event.

Join us for Parent/Caregiver Night Out on June 29th! Food, Fun, Fellowship, and an Encouraging Word will all be...

Posted by Aces for Autism NC Child Development Center on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The event is expected to include “food, fun, fellowship, and an encouraging word,” according to the Aces for Autism Facebook page.

“Mom and Dad’s Night Out!” is open to all autism families.

To sign up or learn more, call 252-689-6645 or email Bobbie Robinson via email at robinsonb@acesforautismnc.com.

