Aces for Autism to host event for parents, caregivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Aces for Autism North Carolina Child Development Center is hosting an event to give parents a night out.

“Mom and Dad’s Night Out!” is scheduled for June 29th at 6:15 p.m., and due to an overwhelming response, Aces for Autism is now working to secure a larger location for the event.

The event is expected to include “food, fun, fellowship, and an encouraging word,” according to the Aces for Autism Facebook page.

“Mom and Dad’s Night Out!” is open to all autism families.

To sign up or learn more, call 252-689-6645 or email Bobbie Robinson via email at robinsonb@acesforautismnc.com.

