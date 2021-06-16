18 kilos of meth seized after chase in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a chase led to the seizure of 18 kilos of meth last Thursday.

In a release, The sheriff’s office says that members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Team tried to stop a car on Highway 64 and Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount for a minor traffic violation, and the car initially stopped, which gave deputies enough time to identify the the driver, Yovany Barrientos-Ochoa, and the front seat passenger Jesus Rocha-Cabrera.

Deputies say that Barrientos-Ochoa jumped back into the car and drove off, and the car was later found abandoned in a field in Battleboro. The sheriff’s office says K-9s were able to help locate 12 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in the woods next to the abandoned car, and six kilograms in the car.

18 Kilos of Meth Seized (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say that Barrientos-Ochoa and Rocha-Cabrera were found at the Scotland Neck Inn in Scotland Neck, along with another suspect named Cristian Arce-Cazares, and all three were arrested with help from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

All three men were arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and are at the Nash County Detention Center under $1,000,000 secure bonds, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says their first appearance was set for Friday, June 11.

