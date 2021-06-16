$1,000,000 scratch off lottery ticket sold in Roanoke Rapids

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Chatham County couple took home a $1 million prize after buying a $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch off ticket in Roanoke Rapids, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

According to a release, Kristina and Mark Racz bought the ticket at the New Dixie Mart on Julian R Allsbrook Highway, and claimed their prize in Raleigh Tuesday.

According the North Carolina Education Lottery, the Racz’s decided to take the lump sum of $600,000, which is $424, 509 after federal and state taxes. Their other option was to take the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 per year over 20 years.

