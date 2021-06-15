Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 1: ‘Following Seas’ tops leaderboard
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot with scattered storms Tuesday
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror
The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill later today, but poses no threat to U.S.
Tropical Storm Bill racing quickly out to sea
Firefighters brace for what's shaping up to be a brutal wildfire season.
West's record-breaking heat and drought fueling fires
Even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from the virus on...
White House to host ‘independence from virus’ bash for July 4