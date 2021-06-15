Advertisement

People fly American flags proudly in ENC for Flag Day

By Dave Jordan
Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Monday is Flag Day across the country and you could see plenty of American flags flying in eastern Carolina.

Homeowners and government agencies are flying the flag high to celebrate.

Flag Day commemorates the day in 1777 when the United States first approved the design for the nation’s flag.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14th as the official date for the holiday and in 1949, the U.S. Congress permanently established the date as National Flag Day.

