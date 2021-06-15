Onslow County Sheriff’s Office summer camp kicks off

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County “Operation Jumpstart” summer camp has begun, and officials say it is already a success.

Sunday, children ranging from 10 to 14 years of age, joined staff for the first session of the camp.

June 15, 2021 The first session of “Operation Jumpstart” was held June 13th and was a huge success! We don’t know who... Posted by Onslow County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

“We don’t know who had more fun; the staff working that day or the kids who attended!”

The camp, hosted by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the Onslow County Parks and Recreation, provides fun and interaction for kids at various locations throughout the county.

Autoplay Caption

“Operation Jumpstart” is free and runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The next camp will be held July 11 at Richlands Steed Park.

July 25, camp will be held at Deppe Park and the final camp of the summer will be Aug. 8 at Hubert By-Pass Park. For more information, call (910)-455-3113.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.