North Carolina Green, Constitution parties fall short in signatures

voting registration
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Constitution Party of North Carolina and North Carolina Green Party have failed to garner enough signatures to remain official political parties in the state for now.

The State Board of Elections agreed earlier this year to give the parties until Saturday to collect signatures needed to field candidates in the next set of elections. But a board spokesman confirmed Monday that neither party reached their goal.

That means their parties’ 9,600 or so combined registrants will now be re-designated as unaffiliated voters.

Now these groups will try to collect signatures by next June to compete in the 2022 general election.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

