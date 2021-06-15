Advertisement

Nooses found hanging at Durham pharmaceutical plant

Merck Noose
Merck Noose(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Officials at a pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina have launched an investigation into the discovery of two nooses at a construction site.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Merck and local authorities are looking into the incidents. Plant management notified employees of the first noose just over a week ago.

The second noose was reported to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office last week.

Merck’s Durham plant was one of two selected to help manufacture the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year.

Loops of rope have long been used to intimidate African-Americans because they evoke lynchings.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 1: ‘Following Seas’ tops leaderboard
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two

Latest News

The watch will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 7pm
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ boats blue marlin
Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
Dr. Wendy Miller
Craven County names new superintendent from within ranks
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon