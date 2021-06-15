New Bern man accused of stabbing wife

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was critically stabbed in New Bern early this morning and police have arrested her husband.

The stabbing happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Craven Terrace.

Manuel Diaz, of New Bern, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The 36-year-old man is in jail with no bond.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times was at last check was in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center.

