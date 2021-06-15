Lenoir County animal shelter offers new services but needs volunteers

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina animal shelter has been busy adding additional services for pets, trying to move to a bigger building and is in desperate need of volunteers.

Dude has been at Lenoir County S.P.C.A for almost 9 months and needs attention, like all the other animals, until they find a fur-ever home.

Emily Fortney and other employees at the shelter say the more hands at the shelter, the easier it’ll be to provide for all the animals.

“We always need volunteers to come out and walk dogs and socialize some of the cats and the dogs because when they come in they sometimes don’t know what human affection is so it’s really nice to have more than just few minutes of hands-on time so we always need volunteers to come out and do that.”

But if you can’t sign up to volunteer, there are other ways to help these sweet animals.

“Sometimes we get dogs that are hit by a car and they need a leg amputated and its really expensive so we’re doing this raffle where you can buy one ticket for $5.00 or five tickets for $20.00. First prize is a Bark Box and the second prize is a Target gift card.”

In addition to socializing with the animals, the shelter needs volunteers to do some cleaning, picking up donations, walking the dogs and other things.

To find out how to sign up, you can send a message to LCSPCA Facebook Page.

Fortney says the shelter receives many strays every week and at one point, they got in 14 stray dogs in a span of just two days.

Adding new services at the shelter, like $15.00 rabies vaccines, also requires more hands-on deck.

The shelter now has three CRV’s, or Certified Rabies Vaccinators, which means people in the community can get their pets rabies shots at the SPCA instead of a vet office.

LCSPCA is also saving up to move to a larger building. They are accepting donations for the move and encourage people to donate beds, food and dog houses.

