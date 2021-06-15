Advertisement

Jacksonville man sentenced to more than 28 years on drug and firearms charges

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A Jacksonville man who was considered a major source of heroin and cocaine in the Nine Mile, Richlands, as well as in the Jacksonville area, was sentenced Monday to 28-years and 4 months in prison.

Back in February, a jury found 31-year-old Austin Lee guilty on drug and gun charges.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Lee sold heroin to dealers in Jacksonville on multiple occasions, beginning in 2016. He was on parole at the time for a felony drug conviction out of New York and was maintaining a house next door to his probation-official residence.

Officers searched Lee’s stash house on Ridge View Drive and found over $210,000.00 in cash, 354.4 grams of cocaine, 159.72 grams of heroin, and 118.95 grams of marijuana. Additionally, a loaded Glock 19 9mm pistol, Kel-Tec 9mm pistol, and Jiminez Arms .22 pistol with an obliterated serial number were located in the house.

They also seized a 2015 Mercedes Benz and a Lexus LS430.

Over the course of approximately two years, officials say Lee distributed around 5 kilograms of heroin, 20 kilograms of cocaine, and 1.75 pounds of marijuana.

