Greenville Red Cross marks World Blood Donor Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Monday is World Blood Donor Day and the Red Cross is asking for your help to restock the blood supply.

At the Greenville Red Cross donation center staff say they’ve faced a significant shortage of donations during the pandemic.

They say safety concerns for the public, and school and university closures severely limited the pool of blood donors.

With elective medical procedures resuming, and travel and accidents increasing, the need for blood is rising.

Blood donor Cristle Bass says her daughter needed blood during an emergency and encourages everyone who can to help save lives. “I want people to give. Like I said my daughter is alive because people give. My kids give because she got blood. I’ll try to get anybody, it’s something we can donate while we’re still alive.”

You can call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit redcrossblood.org to find donation opportunities in your area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.