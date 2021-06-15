Advertisement

Greenville Red Cross marks World Blood Donor Day

Red Cross marks World Blood Donor Day
Red Cross marks World Blood Donor Day(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Monday is World Blood Donor Day and the Red Cross is asking for your help to restock the blood supply.

At the Greenville Red Cross donation center staff say they’ve faced a significant shortage of donations during the pandemic.

They say safety concerns for the public, and school and university closures severely limited the pool of blood donors.

With elective medical procedures resuming, and travel and accidents increasing, the need for blood is rising.

Blood donor Cristle Bass says her daughter needed blood during an emergency and encourages everyone who can to help save lives. “I want people to give. Like I said my daughter is alive because people give. My kids give because she got blood. I’ll try to get anybody, it’s something we can donate while we’re still alive.”

You can call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit redcrossblood.org to find donation opportunities in your area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities presumed a GPD sgt. is dead after a house fire in Ayden on Saturday.
Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case

Latest News

Tyler meets Bryan and Rebecca
Slow first day leads to Tyler making new friends at Big Rock
Election delays in 3 dozen NC cities gets final lawmaker OK
Michael Jordan at 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
Michael Jordan's 'Catch 23' reels in 25-pound dolphin on Day 1
Jacksonville man sentenced to more than 28 years on drug and firearms charges