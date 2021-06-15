Greenville man subject of Silver Alert found dead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police say a man missing who was the subject of a Silver Alert since June 11th has been found dead.

The police department issued the Silver Alert last week for 71-year-old Robert Edwards, who they say was diagnosed with schizophrenic and had not taken his medication since Monday, June 7th. That’s when he was last seen leaving his residence in the 300 block of Brownlea Drive on foot.

Police say Edwards was found deceased in the area of the 1700 block of River Drive the evening of Sunday, June 13. That’s just over half a mile from his home.

The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Edwards’ identity Monday afternoon and family has been notified. No foul play is suspected.

