Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro’s mayor is stepping down.

The city announced Tuesday afternoon that Mayor Chuck Allen is resigning immediately.

A news release says the mayor is citing health issues.

Allen has been mayor since 2015, and a member of city council since 1999.

He owns Allen Grading Company and the Lantern Inn Restaurant. Just recently a section of the U.S. 70 Bypass was named in his honor.

City council will take the next steps in naming a replacement for Allen at its June 21st meeting.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.