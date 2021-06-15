Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for daughter of Greenville police sgt. presumed dead in house fire

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Tim McInerney's daughter.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than $42,000 dollars have been raised for the daughter of a Greenville police sergeant who is believed to have died in a house fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the daughter of Greenville Police Department Sergeant Tim McInerney.

Officials say a fire broke out at McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden Saturday morning. Greenville police say a body was found inside and it’s presumed to be him, although they are still waiting on official confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

According to the GoFundMe, his daughter Sydyney lived in the home with him, but was with family friends at the time of the fire. The page says Sydney also lost her mother in 2018. Organizers of the fundraiser say quote “all the money in the world cannot take away the unimaginable heartbreak Sydney is living. But we can help replace clothing, shoes, basic necessities, and future needs. "

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

