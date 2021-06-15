Advertisement

“Following Seas” leads after day 1 of the Big Rock

The 63rd Annual Big Rock Tournament brought a record breaking 270 boats
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
By Billy Weaver
Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The 63rd Annual Big Rock Tournament brought a record breaking 270 boats and $4,742,825 PURSE!!! 260 of the 270 participants went offshore today, 10 boats took a layday.

Congratulations to BANKWALKER- Gregory Poole 1st Release of the Day with a white marlin worth $5,000. Day 1 started off HOT with 27 blue marlin releases, 8 white marlin & 6 sailfish. 

FOLLOWING SEAS brought in the first blue marlin of the week. Kirk Kellogg’s catch weighed in at 448.8 lb. Not quite enough for the $828,750 Fabulous Fisherman’s prize, but puts them on the board at the end of Day 1. 

LOW PROFILE, 41.4 lb. ($2,000) dolphin & MEMORIES 38.5 lb. (1,000) earned them daily dolphin prize money. The Winner Take All Dolphin prize money totals $529,125!!

BILL COLLECTOR stole the show with their 52.3 lb. yellowfin tuna. 

Tune in to Big Rock TV every day starting at 2:00 PM via YouTube or Facebook!

