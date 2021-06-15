FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

Slight Risk of Severe Storms (Jim Howard)

The risk will run from 1pm to 6pm Tuesday. (Jim Howard)

Forecast Discussion: A cold front will make a slow pass over the East Tuesday afternoon, bringing scattered shower and storms to the area, especially along and east of highway 17. Highs will tumble behind the front, going from the near 90° Tuesday to around 82 by Thursday. The brief rise in humidity will exit Wednesday, leaving us with spring like weather for the tail end of the work week. Reminder: the official start of summer is Father’s Day, this Sunday the 20th.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Bill: Bill is located about 250 miles to the east of Nantucket, MA. The storm has sustained winds of 50 mph. Movement is to the northeast at 31 mph. The storm is quickly headed out to sea and poses no threat to the U.S. coastline.

Area 1: An area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico continues to gather moisture as it attempts to intensify. As of Tuesday morning, it had a 20% chance of being named over the next 48 hours. Over a five-day stretch, that chance lifts to 70%. The developing low will slowly head northward over the next 3-4 days, impacting coastal Texas and Louisiana cities and townships by Friday. We may see some remnant moisture from this system down the line, but no major impacts are expected in Eastern NC.

Area 2: A tropical wave currently is currently located just offshore of the African coastline. Over the next 48 hours, it has a 10% chance of being named. Over a five-day stretch, that chance is at 20%.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy morning with scattered afternoon storms. High 88°. Heat index: 96°. Winds SW 5-10. Rain chance: 40%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and less humid. Isolated rain chance, mainly near New Bern. 20%. High of 82. Wind: W 5.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.