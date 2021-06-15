Advertisement

Emerald Isle holds first beach safety class since the pandemic

Drownings in North Carolina waterways have skyrocketed since the National Weather Service began keeping records, up from 1 in 2014 to 16 at their peak in 2019.
Emerald Isle beach safety class.
Emerald Isle beach safety class.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By Liam Collins
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal communities are back to educating their neighbors about beach safety.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the town of Emerald Isle hosted its beach safety class to help teach its neighbors how to be cautious in the water.

“A lot of people come from all over the country, and they don’t realize just how much water safety plays in their part once they get to the beach,” said Emerald Isle Fire Captain Bruce Norman.

Drownings in North Carolina have been steadily increasing since the National Weather Service began keeping records. In 2014, just one person drowned in the state. At their peak in 2019, 16 people had died in North Carolina waterways. One person in North Carolina has died so far this year in the water.

“There’s not a great difference in the water,” said Norman. “The water has been about the same as it’s always been. We have more visitors now than we’ve had in many years.”

The presentation was the last for Norman, who’s retiring next month after three decades of service.

“It’s been 31 fast years,” said Norman. “It really has.”

Rescue officials say you should always swim near a lifeguard, never swim alone, know the meaning behind beach warning flags and know what to do if you’re caught in a rip current.

“I would like to think that I would,” said Betty Lopes, who lives in Emerald Isle and attended the presentation Tuesday. “I know exactly what you’re supposed to do. Hopefully I would have the presence of mind to relax and keep my head about me.”

