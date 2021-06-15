Advertisement

Election delays in 3 dozen NC cities gets final lawmaker OK

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -A bill heading to Gov. Roy Cooper would delay this fall’s scheduled elections for over 30 North Carolina towns and cities to early next year because of delays in census data.

The Senate agreed 33-14 on Monday to the changes made by the House.

These municipalities elect council members by district, and there won’t be enough time to redraw the boundaries based on population changes.

These elections would be pushed to next March, with some others to follow in April or May.

Some senators rejected the bill because it would also allow Raleigh to move its elections permanently to even-numbered years.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities presumed a GPD sgt. is dead after a house fire in Ayden on Saturday.
Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case

Latest News

Tyler meets Bryan and Rebecca
Slow first day leads to Tyler making new friends at Big Rock
Michael Jordan at 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
Michael Jordan's 'Catch 23' reels in 25-pound dolphin on Day 1
Jacksonville man sentenced to more than 28 years on drug and firearms charges
Red Cross marks World Blood Donor Day
Greenville Red Cross marks World Blood Donor Day