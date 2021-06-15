Advertisement

Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.(CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Alright, Disney fans -- get out your Mickey Mouse ears. Disneyland is officially open to out-of-state guests again.

Additionally, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests, both indoors and outdoors.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone over the age of 2 who is not vaccinated, however, must continue wearing face coverings indoors, except while eating.

“As more people are vaccinated and the nation is turning the corner on this pandemic, we are encouraged that COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and state and local officials are being adjusted and eased,” Disneyland officials wrote in an update online.

Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, however, they will self-attest they are in compliance with the guidelines prior to entry.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 1: ‘Following Seas’ tops leaderboard
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two

Latest News

Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris announces $1.25 billion for community lenders
Biden's infrastructure plan calls for upgrades to the U.S. power grid.
White House to assess infrastructure talks after next week
The watch will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 7pm
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ boats blue marlin