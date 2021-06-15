Craven County names new superintendent from within ranks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Schools has promoted from within by naming a new school superintendent.

Dr. Wendy Miller, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources, will become superintendent on July 1st.

Miller will replace Dr. Meghan Doyle whose last day is June 30th.

Doyle, who has been superintendent since August 2016, announced earlier this month she was leaving. The school board agreed to pay her $212,000 for the remaining three years on her contract.

Miller began as a special education teacher, and in 2005 was named North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

“I have had many outstanding experiences during my educational career however the greatest accomplishment I’ve had has been the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our students, staff, and families in Craven County Schools. I look forward to continuing this tradition while collaborating with the many great stakeholders of our district to help us excel as we move forward.”

