Advertisement

Craven County names new superintendent from within ranks

Dr. Wendy Miller
Dr. Wendy Miller(Craven County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Schools has promoted from within by naming a new school superintendent.

Dr. Wendy Miller, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources, will become superintendent on July 1st.

Miller will replace Dr. Meghan Doyle whose last day is June 30th.

Doyle, who has been superintendent since August 2016, announced earlier this month she was leaving. The school board agreed to pay her $212,000 for the remaining three years on her contract.

Miller began as a special education teacher, and in 2005 was named North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 1: ‘Following Seas’ tops leaderboard
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two

Latest News

The watch will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 7pm
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ boats blue marlin
Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon