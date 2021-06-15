Carteret County students learn life saving skills

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - When people are involved in an incident that causes them to lose blood, the minutes between the accident and treatment can be crucial to saving lives. Some Carteret County school kids learned how to handle wounds right after they happen with common household items like belts or phone chargers, during a “Stop the Bleed” program at Carteret Health Care.

“They are actually learning how to put a tourniquet on to save a life,” said Patti Hudson, the Vice President of Patient Care Services at Carteret Health Care.

Instructors say the skills they taught can help students respond to multiple situations. “Boat accident, a shooting, you know, jet ski accident, shark bite,” said Hudson.

Julie Webb is a staff nurse in day surgery at Carteret Health Care. She said the faster a tourniquet is applied the better. “The things that are done out in the field can really impact the care later on down the line.”

Hudson explained these skills are important to have because you never know what situation awaits. “If one of these kids go home and dad has a chainsaw accident and they put a tourniquet on dad and save his life, wow, it’s worth what we did here today,” she said.

Staff also hope the training may have inspired the next generation of doctors and nurses. “They grow up before you know it, and you never know what will make the impact on their future.”

About 40 Carteret County 6th through 8th graders participated, all of which received a certificate of completion in the “Stop the Bleed” program.

