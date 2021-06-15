Advertisement

Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ boats blue marlin

This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The first blue marlin boated on the second day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is on its way in to be weighed.

“Natural” hooked up the marlin at 10:03 a.m. and got the fish onboard at around 1:50 p.m. They expect the boat to arrive at Big Rock Landing by 4:30 p.m.

A total of 159 boats are out on the water Tuesday.

The remaining 111 boats participating in this year’s tournament took a lay day. Boaters can only fish four of the six days of the tournament.

As of Monday afternoon, ‘Following Seas’ is still atop the Big Rock leaderboard with a 448.8-pound catch. The boat landed the blue marlin shortly after 11 a.m. and brought it back to Big Rock Landing around 1:45 p.m.

During the first day of the tournament, there were a total of 27 blue marlin releases, eight white marlin and six sailfish caught.

A record 270 boats are participating in the tournament this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case
This 448.8-pound marlin was caught on the first day of the tournament.
Big Rock Day 1: ‘Following Seas’ tops leaderboard
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two

Latest News

The watch will be in effect from 2pm to 7pm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 7pm
Chuck Allen
Goldsboro mayor resigns immediately
Dr. Wendy Miller
Craven County names new superintendent from within ranks
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon