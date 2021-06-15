Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ boats blue marlin

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The first blue marlin boated on the second day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is on its way in to be weighed.

“Natural” hooked up the marlin at 10:03 a.m. and got the fish onboard at around 1:50 p.m. They expect the boat to arrive at Big Rock Landing by 4:30 p.m.

A total of 159 boats are out on the water Tuesday.

The remaining 111 boats participating in this year’s tournament took a lay day. Boaters can only fish four of the six days of the tournament.

As of Monday afternoon, ‘Following Seas’ is still atop the Big Rock leaderboard with a 448.8-pound catch. The boat landed the blue marlin shortly after 11 a.m. and brought it back to Big Rock Landing around 1:45 p.m.

During the first day of the tournament, there were a total of 27 blue marlin releases, eight white marlin and six sailfish caught.

A record 270 boats are participating in the tournament this year.

