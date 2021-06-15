AP: US military guns lost, stolen from North Carolina bases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Military weapons including assault rifles and a light machine gun have been lost or stolen from bases in North Carolina.

An Associated Press investigation into firearms missing from the U.S. armed services shows at least 56 guns disappeared or were recovered in North Carolina from 2010 through 2019.

AP Investigation: “One gun creates a ton of devastation.” At least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen... Posted by AP on Monday, June 14, 2021

The weapons are among at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that AP learned were unaccounted for during the last decade.

Intended for war, some guns ended up on America’s streets. Army pistols, for example, were used in violent crimes including shootings and robbery.

Military officials say missing firearms are a tiny fraction of their stockpile, and note that some are recovered.

